Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sanitary protection continued to see retail volume decline in 2019. An ageing population means that fewer consumers need sanitary protection as greater numbers of Belgian women reach the menopause. Demand is further being eroded by the widening popularity of long-term contraceptive options that prevent menstruation, such as Depo-Provera progestin injections. Current value sales were also impacted by a VAT reduction for sanitary protection from 21% to 6%, from 1 January 2018. This did little to b…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Consumer base shrinks in 2019 due to population ageing

Natural, organic and hypoallergenic options used to add value in 2019

Procter & Gamble retains lead in 2019 with wide range, strong marketing and trend-focused innovation

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Organic and natural products offer growth opportunities in 2019 despite overall maturity

Discounters and private label put heavy pressure on prices in 2019

Consumers to focus on preventative health post-COVID-19, but few opportunities for significant growth due to market maturity

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

…continued

