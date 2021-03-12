Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although many consumers have become more cautious with their spending, which has affected sanitary protection as a whole, pantyliners continued to perform well in 2019, largely thanks to their usage becoming more of a habit among mid- and lower-income groups. Economy and standard brands such as Naturalmente Daily from Ever Green, Sym from Santher and Ladysoft from Melhoramentos Papéis have been key to driving sales through their lower prices. Private label products from the leading modern grocer…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Pantyliners continues to outperform towels and tampons

Limited availability of products boasting sustainability or a healthier positioning

Major multinationals continue to control sanitary protection in Brazil

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Convenience and price shaping consumer preferences at the end of the review period

Further concentration expected in the competitive environment

Tissue and hygiene expected to record positive growth over the forecast period

…continued

