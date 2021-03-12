Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Towards the end of the review period, overall sales in sanitary protection were pushed by rising demand for slim and ultra-thin towels. Strong growth remains in effect despite high levels of maturity, supported by heavy advertising and marketing campaigns. In particular, demand has been stimulated by the promotional and price discounting efforts of modern grocery retailers and health and beauty specialist retailers. Single wrapped towels have proven particularly popular due to the increasingly d…
Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Slim/thin/ultra- thin towels, pantyliners and intimate wipes all major growth drivers
Health and wellness spurs demand for more advanced products
International companies remain dominant in sanitary protection
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising spending supports demand as consumers become more sophisticated
International and local players battle for supremacy in a highly competitive industry
Cautious spending behaviour likely to emerge, although a swift recovery is possible
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
…continued
