Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Backed by the multinationals operating in it, Chile has a highly-developed sanitary protection category, including a wider offer and more developed product lines than in other markets in the region. There is also competition between premium and economy brands, although private label is not as well developed in this category as in others, such as nappies/diapers/pants, but could become more important. Sanitary protection sees high standards in terms of product development, with innovation often f…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sanitary protection a well-developed category in Chile
New generations, new ways of thinking
Leader Kimberly-Clark launches Kotex antibacterial pantyliners
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments
CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise
Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 12 Households 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

