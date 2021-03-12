Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Environmental sustainability is a key interest for all manufactures within sanitary protection, aligning to the growing consumer trend of environmental-awareness. However, it is difficult for manufactures to combine hygiene necessities with the principles of circular economy and recycling.

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

In 2019, consumer demands for eco-friendly sanitary protection is challenging for manufactures to respond to

In 2019, sanitary protection is shaped by the demand for comfort, convenience and products that suit various menstrual needs

Fater SpA continues to lead the competitive landscape in 2019, moving into e-commerce and discounters to boost awareness and drive sales

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Growth is limited in 2019, as both margins and expenditure decrease, with eco- friendly concerns shaping the landscape

Fater SpA retains its lead in 2019, offering well-established brands while focusing on deals and discounts as it expands its e-commerce presence

Growth for retail tissue and hygiene remains positive during the forecast period, however, away-from-home tissue and hygiene experiences a decline in growth

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Households 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

…continued

