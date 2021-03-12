Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The female population aged 12-54 continued to decline in 2019 with this having a negative impact on demand for sanitary protection. With the category having already reached maturity, the ageing population is taking its toll on sales. A further challenge was the further decline seen in sales of tampons in 2019. As a result of concerns over the toxicity of some ingredients used in products in this area, a growing number of women started looking for healthy and natural alternatives over the review…
Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Demographic factors and eco-friendly alternatives hurt sales of sanitary protection in 2019
Category maturity likely to lead to new product development over the forecast period
The leading players continue to launch new and more natural products in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Manufacturers see innovation as the key to success in 2019
Essity forges ahead with ongoing investment in new product development
France’s ageing population set to influence sales of tissue and hygiene
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 12 Households 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024
…continued
