Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The female population aged 12-54 continued to decline in 2019 with this having a negative impact on demand for sanitary protection. With the category having already reached maturity, the ageing population is taking its toll on sales. A further challenge was the further decline seen in sales of tampons in 2019. As a result of concerns over the toxicity of some ingredients used in products in this area, a growing number of women started looking for healthy and natural alternatives over the review…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257372-sanitary-protection-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-computer-carts-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plastic-food-containers-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Demographic factors and eco-friendly alternatives hurt sales of sanitary protection in 2019

Category maturity likely to lead to new product development over the forecast period

The leading players continue to launch new and more natural products in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Manufacturers see innovation as the key to success in 2019

Essity forges ahead with ongoing investment in new product development

France’s ageing population set to influence sales of tissue and hygiene

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Households 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105