All news

Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The emerging niche of antipollution skin care enjoyed increased popularity among urban consumers in 2019. Major cities Sofia and Plovdiv rank as among the most polluted in the EU, while exposure to tobacco smoke is also common in everyday life in urban Bulgaria. Consumers became increasingly interested in products positioned as offering detoxifying benefits or protection from pollution, particularly in facial care, with moisturisers and treatments, facial cleansers and face masks all benefiting…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257389-skin-care-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity,

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-colorimeter-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intellectual-property-rights-and-royalty-management-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Antipollution and natural skin care holds growing appeal to health-conscious consumers in 2019
Artisanal skin care attracts attention via social media in 2019
Leader L’Oréal benefits from success of its dermocosmetics brands in 2019, while direct selling players push for share through innovation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within skin care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Basic Moisturisers: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2016-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Consumers trade up in 2019 in search of natural products and novelty
L’Oréal benefits from dermocosmetics trend while Avon struggles as direct selling loses share in 2019
Slow recovery expected in forecast period as economic uncertainty persists
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Insight on the Growth of Single Mode Optical Fiber Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share,and Top Players 2028

ajay

“In the latest report, with an outline of the Single Mode Optical Fiber market, the research focuses primarily on the market trends, demand range, and future opportunities of this sector over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends describing the geographic opportunities and investments of leading business […]
All news

Thermoelectric Dehumidifier Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Alex

DataIntelo has published a latest market research report on Thermoelectric Dehumidifier Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed […]
All news

Globe Style Silent Check Valves Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate And Forecast To 2027| Valvotubi, Henry Pratt, Flomatic Valve

QY Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Globe Style Silent Check Valves market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Globe Style Silent Check Valves market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help […]