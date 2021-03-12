Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The emerging niche of antipollution skin care enjoyed increased popularity among urban consumers in 2019. Major cities Sofia and Plovdiv rank as among the most polluted in the EU, while exposure to tobacco smoke is also common in everyday life in urban Bulgaria. Consumers became increasingly interested in products positioned as offering detoxifying benefits or protection from pollution, particularly in facial care, with moisturisers and treatments, facial cleansers and face masks all benefiting…

Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Antipollution and natural skin care holds growing appeal to health-conscious consumers in 2019

Artisanal skin care attracts attention via social media in 2019

Leader L’Oréal benefits from success of its dermocosmetics brands in 2019, while direct selling players push for share through innovation

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within skin care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Consumers trade up in 2019 in search of natural products and novelty

L’Oréal benefits from dermocosmetics trend while Avon struggles as direct selling loses share in 2019

Slow recovery expected in forecast period as economic uncertainty persists

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

