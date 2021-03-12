Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Skin care sets/kits recorded strong growth in 2019, boosted by players’ activities. Ksisters launched a pop-up café at Tangs in 2019 to allow consumers to find out which multistep skin care routine they most need. Consumers fill out a personalised skin analysis questionnaire, before receiving advice from the on-hand K-beauty experts. Ksisters launched its first K-beauty curated sets/kits based on skin concerns to help female consumers manage a proper skin care routine for a busy lifestyle. Other…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257407-skin-care-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ph-sensors-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tartaric-acid-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Increasing popularity of skin care sets/kits

After natural skin care comes “clean” skin care

L’Oréal continues to lead skin care; Shiseido acquires Drunk Elephant

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within skin care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Basic Moisturisers: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2016-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105