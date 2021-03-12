All news

Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2019 saw an upsurge of private label and beauty specialist retailers in Slovenia. The growing developments seen in value-for-money brands in skin care started to shape the Slovenian skin care segment in 2019. The increasingly accessible dermocosmetics brands sold in chemists/pharmacies are often perceived as better value for money than the premium products sold in perfumeries and beauty specialist retailers. The most prominent private label lines came from retailers such as Lidl and dm-Drogerie…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 Performance
Popularity of value-for-money brands helps boost category
Korean skin care influences promote ten step programmes for flawless complexions
L’Oréal Slovenija doo maintains company value lead, but less expensive products from Beiersdorf doo top the list for the most popular brands
2020 AND Beyond
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within skin care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

…continued

