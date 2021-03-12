Global Soup Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

COVID-19 benefits soup with growth expected to be much higher than in 2019, where there was practically no growth in terms of current value sales and retail volume. The product area benefitted from diminished value sales in foodservice. Soup in Bulgaria lacks innovations and for instance there are only negligible sales of chilled or frozen soup, which are both considered to be healthier options. Dehydrated soup accounts for over 80% of value sales and is expected to register the highest current…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166176-soup-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-automobile-horn-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microencapsulated-pesticide-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kefir-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Soup in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-solar-cell-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dehydrated soup is product winner, due to COVID-19

Nestlé maintains its dominance in dehydrated and instant soup

Kendy ranks second overall thanks to its Chef’s Best and Picantina brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Once the threat of COVID-19 subsides, growth in soups will be sluggish

Dehydrated soups will continue to register value growth decline over the forecast period

Local manufacturers need to branch out into healthier soup product areas

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105