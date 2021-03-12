All news

Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With increasing awareness of the impact of overexposure to the sun on skin health and ageing, growing numbers of Chinese consumers are expanding their usage of sun care products beyond the height of summer or when they go to the seaside on holiday. Sun care is increasingly becoming a year-round item for daily use in many consumers’ skin care regimens. Moreover, the motivation for using sun care products to prevent ageing is magnified by high levels of air pollution in many areas. Indeed, consume…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257424-sun-care-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-fluid-status-monitor-device-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-data-warehousing-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports,

business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sun protection becoming more advanced as sun care continues to perform well in 2019
Sun protection dominates due to desire for white/pale skin
International brands lead the way with strong distribution seen as key to growth
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
E-commerce a key driver of growth in beauty and personal care in 2019
Competitive landscape intensifies as domestic players make significant inroads
A young and engaged audience offers strong potential for the future of beauty and personal care in China
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Conductivity Agents Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

metadata

Conductivity Agents Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Conductivity Agents market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Conductivity Agents industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis […]
All news

Intra Oral Scanners For Digital Impression Market To Exhibit a Lucrative CAGR By 2026 – MRS

hiren.s

A recent Market Research Report by Market Research Store, on “Intra Oral Scanners For Digital Impression Market Overview By Trends, Size, Industry Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2026” Flourishing data has been added to the collection to provide readers with detailed information about  market developments, includes detailed market overview, seller scenario, market dimensions, […]
All news

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – PAI Technologies Corp, Panasonic Corporation, Boston Piezo-Optics Inc, Asr&D Corporation, Senseor

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the […]