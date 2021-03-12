Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sun care, by its definition, is a seasonal product which is driven by the weather. In Slovenia, long and sunny summers last from June to early September and therefore this period of time sees relatively stable sales. Additionally, Slovenia consumers have been starting to pay more attention to sun care, as the health and wellness trends increase and people become more aware of the dangers of sun exposure and associated damage which can lead to more serious issues, such as skin cancer. However, s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367908-sun-care-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-chip-professional-survey-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-beta-alanine-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Seasonal requirements restrict sales, but awareness of sun exposure helps boost the category

Increase in drugstores/parapharmacies means outbound and inbound tourists are purchasing in-country

Beiersdorf doo tops the list again thanks to Nivea brand and ongoing innovation

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105