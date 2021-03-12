All news

Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Premium sun protection recorded the best value growth within sun care in 2019, driven by the popularity of dermo-cosmetic brands. Sun protection remains the dominant area within sun care, as it is better supported by promotional and advertising activity, while also being considered the most necessary sun care product.

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Premium sun protection records strong growth; however, baby and child-specific sun care suffers due to the low birth rate in the country
In 2019, consumers knowledge of chemical and physical sun care improves, leaving an opportunity for players to advertise these features to attract sales
Sun care remained a consolidated landscape in 2019, as players focus on new product launches that provide convenience, and a light consistency
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

