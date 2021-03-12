Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The positive performance of sun care in 2019 was attributable to a hot summer, increasing awareness of the harmful effects of sun exposure and manufacturers’ focus on natural and free from products. There remains a mistrust towards “nasty” chemical ingredients in some sun care products and their potentially negative effect on the skin. Consequently, high-quality premium and dermocosmetics products that can both protect against the sun and take care of the skin outperformed their mass and standar…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257420-sun-care-in-belgium
Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-mouse-derived-msc-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heart-health-ingredients-professional-survey-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Hot summer and premiumisation drive sales in 2019
Higher SPF demanded
Beiersdorf maintains its share with innovation in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Free from, natural ingredients and sustainability are key trends in 2019
Premium brands winning in a fragmented competitive landscape in 2019
Stable forecast sales with ongoing focus on better quality, natural and sustainable products
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/