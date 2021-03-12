All news

Global Sweet Spreads Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Glass packaging continued to see a decline in sweet spreads in total volume terms in 2019. This was partly due to manufacturers looking to save on production costs, while some are also switching to more durable packaging such as rigid plastic to prepare for the continued expansion of e-commerce. Despite this trend towards plastic packaging, many brands continue to choose to use glass packaging for their products. In many cases, the use of glass is meant to signify higher quality to consumers, wh…

 Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Glass losing favour but offers potential for premium lines
Single-serve packs drive demand for flexible plastic as consumers look for convenient snacks
Sustainability in focus as manufacturers pledge to make changes

 

