All news

Global The Future Demographic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global The Future Demographic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2030, the population of Colombia will reach 53.2 million, an increase of 10.3% from 2015. Population growth will continue to slow down in Colombia in 2015-2030 due to declining births, increasing deaths and negative net migration. Large increases in older age groups mean that Colombia will remain one of the older countries in the Latin America region in 2030. Bogota will continue to dominate the urban landscape, accounting for nearly a fifth of the urban population in 2030.

 GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805688-colombia-in-2030-the-future-demographic

Euromonitor’s Colombia in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

 ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-language-learning-games-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pest-control-market-size-study-by-pest-type-insects-rodents-termites-wildlife-control-method-chemical-mechanical-biological-mode-of-application-powder-sprays-pellets-traps-baits-application-residential-commercial-livestock-industrial-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Colombia in 2030: The Future Demographic
Euromonitor International
June 2016
Colombia in 2030
Colombiain 2030
Data

 

….….Continued

 

  

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Research Report on: Polyoxymethylene(Pom) Market Size, Status, Top Key Players, By Types, Applications and Forecasts 2021-2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample Credible Markets has added new key research reports covering Global Polyoxymethylene(Pom) Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision-making tool covering key fundamentals of the Global Polyoxymethylene(Pom) Market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total […]
All news

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market 2025: Cisco Systems, Avaya, NEC, Enghouse Interactive, SAP, Aspect, West, Voxeo, Altitude Software, Genesys International, Vocalcom, Convergys, Genesys

anita_adroit

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market intelligence report is a one-stop solution and reference point added recently to a humongous data archive, assessing multiple facets of the market to draw logical conclusions. The report is a well-researched and balanced data asset comprising competition intensity, vendor activities, regional advances as well as DROT assessment that […]
All news

Flexible Neon Lights Revenue Growth Predicted by 2021-2030

atul

With having published myriads of reports, Flexible Neon Lights Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As […]