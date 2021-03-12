Global The Future Demographic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2030, the population of Bolivia will reach 13.2 million, an increase of 22.9% from 2015. Population gains will be driven by increases in all age groups with particularly large increases in groups aged 30-59 in terms of volume. Although the population will continue to age at a steady pace, it will remain one of the youngest countries in Latin America by median age in 2030 due to its comparatively high birth rate and low life expectancy.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805684-bolivia-in-2030-the-future-demographic

Euromonitor’s Bolivia in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/overhead-ground-wire-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-labelling-machine-market-size-study-by-type-self-adhesivepressure-sensitive-labelers-shrink-sleevestretch-sleeve-labelers-glue-based-labelers-by-industry-food-beverage-pharmaceuticals-consumer-products-cosmetics-personal-care-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bolivia in 2030: The Future Demographic

Euromonitor International

June 2016

Bolivia in 2030

Boliviain 2030

Data

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105