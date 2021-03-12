Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in Ecuador, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 19 June 2020

All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in Ecuador

Retail hygiene sales remain relatively unaffected by COVID-19 in Ecuador, with categories such as sanitary protection, nappies/diapers/pants and adult incontinence considered essential amongst their core consumer bases. While some stockpiling occurred as consumers feared running out of essential items, the limited potential for increased usage in these categories means that the impact is expected to be short-lived, with sales normalising during 2020. While wipes has received a slight boost from…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Challenging economic conditions increase consumer price-sensitivity
Multinational leaders face intensifying pricing competition
Retail set to recover, while away-from-home continues to struggle
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024

 

