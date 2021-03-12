Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in Indonesia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 9 June 2020

The initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia in 2020 has revealed stockpiling of certain tissue and hygiene products in anticipation of a lockdown and the need to self-isolate. This is set to impact some categories more than others with many retail tissue and hygiene products deemed essential. While sanitary protection and nappies/diapers/pants are unlikely to be strongly influenced by the outbreak, with the latter in particular set to record stable demand, retail tissue products s…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199785-tissue-and-hygiene-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-north-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175538

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-skincare-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Demographic changes, premiumisation and demand for greater convenience influence trends within tissue and hygiene in 2019

Consolidation amongst leading tissue and hygiene players makes it difficult for smaller brands to gain foothold in 2019

Demographics, premiumisation and demand for greater convenience lead to promising performance for tissue and hygiene over forecast period with longer-term impact of COVID-19 felt by some categories

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 5 Households 2014-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105