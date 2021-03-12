Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in South Korea, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 16 June 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to have a major impact on sales of tissue and hygiene in 2020. There was some stockpiling at the start of the pandemic in areas such as nappies/diapers/pants and toilet paper but demand is expected to swiftly normalise in these areas. A growing focus on hygiene also benefited sales of pocket handkerchiefs and disinfectant wipes, as consumers sought to prevent the spread of the virus through on-the-go sanitation. The fact that South Korea avoided a full lockd…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Demographic trends, chemophobia and Boycott Japan movement all shape sales in 2019

Yuhan Kimberly retains strong lead but faces growing competition from organic European brands and private label in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic will have little impact on forecast period trends

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

