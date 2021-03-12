Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in Spain, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 19 June 2020

The initial impact of COVID-19 on tissue and hygiene was relatively positive in early 2020, particularly for retail tissue products. In the initial stages of the pandemic, many consumers stockpiled products such as toilet paper or wipes, in case of prolonged restrictions. This stockpiling tipped over into panic buying in many regions, despite advice from governments and retailers that there would be sufficient supplies if consumers maintained more normal purchasing patterns. This has especially…

Get free sample report :

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link :

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also link :

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Premiumisation drives value growth in 2019

Private label continues to take share

COVID-19 expected to have a mixed impact on the future performance of tissue and hygiene

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 5 Households 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105