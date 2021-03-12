Global Tissue and Hygiene Market in Uzbekistan, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 16 June 2020

The impact of COVID-19 on sales of tissue and hygiene in Uzbekistan is expected to be mixed in 2020 and not all areas will be impacted equally by the pandemic. Retail tissue is expected to see a sharp rise in value growth in 2020 while wipes will see slower growth overall. Away-from-home tissue is expected to see negative value and volume growth in 2020 due to the abrupt closure of many horeca outlets and other settings outside the home as part of measures to tackle COVID-19. The impact will als…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199798-tissue-and-hygiene-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refined-quartz-sand-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-fumigant-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Evolving consumer preferences drive growth in a dynamic tissue and hygiene landscape in 2019

Local and global players contend for positions as illegal imports continue to challenge in 2019

Growing market and evolving consumer preferences offer prospects for growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 5 Households 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105