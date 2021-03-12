Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 will have a slightly positive impact on tissue and hygiene overall in 2020. While all categories of away-from-home tissue are suffering sales declines due to closures of public places, travel restrictions and social isolation measures, the pandemic is having a slightly positive impact on AFH adult incontinence and a strongly positive impact on retail tissue and hygiene, as people are consuming greater quantities of retail tissue while forced to stay home. Tissue and hygiene products are…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263892-tissue-and-hygiene-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-heat-foams-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-order-management-applications-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

High tourism levels, greater demand for value-added products and higher use of e-commerce are among the many trends supporting tissue and hygiene growth in 2019

Diana and Saigon Paper maintain leading positions in 2019, while private label gains ground and smaller local companies are challenged to meet certification standards

Prospects for tissue and hygiene are positive as the market is expected to rapidly resume and improve upon the growth trajectory seen prior to COVID-19

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 5 Households 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Demand for value-added sanitary protection of all kinds increases in Vietnam in line with a rising interest in green living and healthier lifestyles in 2019

All sanitary protection products perform well, with slim/ultra-thin towels with wings, pantyliners and tampons continuing see the strongest value growth in 2019

Diana and Kotex remain by far the leading brands, but other large and some smaller local players gain ground in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105