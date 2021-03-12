All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 has proved slightly positive for sales of tissue and hygiene in 2020, especially retail tissue, particularly at the start of the pandemic when significant stockpiling was seen. This has been linked to many wishing to stock up in case of the need to self-isolate, while panic buying has also caused temporary product shortages in many areas, further encouraging stockpiling when products were made available.

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Organic and natural products offer growth opportunities in 2019 despite overall maturity
Discounters and private label put heavy pressure on prices in 2019
Consumers to focus on preventative health post-COVID-19, but few opportunities for significant growth due to market maturity
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Consumer base shrinks in 2019 due to population ageing
Natural, organic and hypoallergenic options used to add value in 2019
Procter & Gamble retains lead in 2019 with wide range, strong marketing and trend-focused innovation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities

…continued

