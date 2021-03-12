Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As with so many countries around the world, Chile closed borders, introduced lockdowns and ordered non-essential retail outlets to shut down. While these universally applied methods for halting the spread of COVID-19 should succeed in their ultimate aim, they will also have major consequences for the local economy, including the performance of the tissue and hygiene market. For example, with people spending much more time in their homes and a lot less time at their places of work or in horeca es…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263886-tissue-and-hygiene-in-chile
Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-injection-molding-machinery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotating-table-polishing-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments
CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise
Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sanitary protection a well-developed category in Chile
New generations, new ways of thinking
Leader Kimberly-Clark launches Kotex antibacterial pantyliners
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 19 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/