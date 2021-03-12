Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As with so many countries around the world, Chile closed borders, introduced lockdowns and ordered non-essential retail outlets to shut down. While these universally applied methods for halting the spread of COVID-19 should succeed in their ultimate aim, they will also have major consequences for the local economy, including the performance of the tissue and hygiene market. For example, with people spending much more time in their homes and a lot less time at their places of work or in horeca es…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sanitary protection a well-developed category in Chile

New generations, new ways of thinking

Leader Kimberly-Clark launches Kotex antibacterial pantyliners

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

