Global Tobacco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

British American Tobacco (South Africa) aims to increase its market share, whilst generating enough profit to invest in future projects. The company is also committed to becoming the leading player in next-generation tobacco products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 British American Tobacco (South Africa) Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 British American Tobacco (South Africa) Ltd: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 British American Tobacco (South Africa) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

