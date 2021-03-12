All news

Global Toys and Games Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Despite the consistent decline in growth rates within traditional toys and games in 2014 and 2015, Toys Games Indonesia PT (TGI) is expected to continue promoting and expanding its distribution network throughout all major cities in Indonesia. In order to maintain its sales share in toys and games retailing, the company is expected to continue providing more affordable toys for consumers of all ages.

 Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

