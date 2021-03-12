All news

Global Toys and Games Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

LEGO Singapore is expected to increase marketing of its Nexo Knights series and to continue investing in popular licensed LEGO ranges in the construction category.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

LEGO SINGAPORE PTE LTD IN TOYS AND GAMES (SINGAPORE)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 LEGO Singapore Pte Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 LEGO Singapore Pte Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

