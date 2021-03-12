Global Transport Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Transport equipment industry in South Korea continued to decline in 2017. Weak performance was largely due to the underperforming automotive industry, which was the largest category and generated nearly 80% of the industry’s total revenue. The Korean automotive industry faced declining production volumes in 2017 due to soft demand in domestic and emerging markets. Moreover, some fundamental problems, such as soaring production and labour costs, and vulnerability to exchange rate fluctuations, hu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513326-transport-equipment-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-signal-booster-market-type-application-specification-technology-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Aircraft and Spacecraft, Motor Vehicles and Parts, Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment, Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock, Ships and Boats.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Transport Equipment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-digital-radiography-systems-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Recovery in Automotive Industry To Drive Transport Equipment’s Growth

Shipbuilding Forecast To Be Fastest Growing Category, But Shipyards Continue To Feel Pressure

Aircraft Production To Post Growth, Lifted by Exports and Government Spending

Competitive Landscape

Korean Shipyards To Continue Restructuring Efforts

Gm Re-evaluates Future of Korean Operations

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Aircraft and Spacecraft Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Motor Vehicles and Parts Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Ships and Boats Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 11 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105