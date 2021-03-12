All news

Global Video Games Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report discusses developments in the video games industry in Western Europe. Market success is strongly dependent on the performance of static consoles and therefore largely linked to the console launch cycle. The continued rise of mobile gaming paired with strong growth of AR/VR headsets, despite trailing behind expectations, provide positive stimuli for the industry and are expected to support growth of video games over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Video Games in Western Europe global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

