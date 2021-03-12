All news

Global Vitamins Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Vitamins Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, vitamin C witnessed a boost in sales as consumers looked to boost their immunity in the face of the virus. On 22 January, the Shanghai Health Committee announced that vitamin C could be used clinically to prevent infection with the virus. This led to increasing consumption of vitamin products, and vitamin C saw a particularly marked surge in demand.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166188-vitamins-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-directed-investors-implications-for-wealth-managers-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deep-learning-chip-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-instant-tea-premix-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Vitamins in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-aerospace-composite-ducting-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives surge in demand for vitamin C
Segmentation and new formats
Leading brands benefit from demand for immunity-boosting products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Holistic, preventive approach to bolster demand for vitamins
Growing challenge from rival products
Pharmaceutical companies expanding in vitamins
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Oleyl Alcohol-Market Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027 | UpMarketResearch

Alex

UpMarketResearch report titled Oleyl Alcohol-Market Market provides detailed information and overview about the key influential factors required to make well informed business decision. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in […]
All news

Optical Biometry Devices Market Overview with Cost Structure Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

mangesh

A recently updated research study on Global Optical Biometry Devices Market by In4Research provides a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, […]
All news

Market News 2021: SATCOM on the Move Market Has Been Witnessing Accelerated Growth in Recent Years 2021 to 2025| SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat

reporthive

Chicago, United States: The latest report from Report Hive Research says the SATCOM on the Move Market will grow with a stable CAGR for the coming years. The publication offers a glimpse into the historical market data and the milestones it has reached. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics to reflect the […]