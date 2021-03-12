Global Wipes Market in Ecuador, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 18 June 2020

With the broadest offer in terms of brands and availability, baby wipes remained the largest category in wipes in 2019. As a result, baby wipes products were not only used by parents but also by adults without babies – by women for removing make-up, for example, or as a replacement for hand washing or toilet care wipes. While general purpose wipes products were able to address these needs, baby wipes remained the easiest to find, and also benefited from a broader price offer. Even though general…

Get free sample report https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199813-wipes-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-north-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175538

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-peony-cut-flower-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes benefits from diverse usage

Intense pricing competition and growing demand for natural products

Leaders neck-and-neck, while private label expands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019