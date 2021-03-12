Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Volume sales of wipes stagnated in 2018 and 2019, as an inevitable consequence of diminishing purchasing power and price increases as a result of a weak Turkish lira. Sales were in particular impacted by retail volume decline in baby wipes, which are not viewed as essential by some consumers and thus saw sales drop as many households prioritised essential purchases. Many consumers prefer to use traditional cloth and water for cleaning during nappy changes in order to save money.

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Most wipes viewed as non-essential and thus see diminishing demand in 2019

General purpose wipes benefit from offering lower prices in 2019

BIM benefits from success in general purpose wipes in 2019 while competition in baby wipes intensifies

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Currency depreciation and economic uncertainty hit sales in 2019

Discounters’ private label ranges and economy brands attract price-sensitive consumers via low prices in 2019

Further economic uncertainty likely due to impact of COVID-19 in forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

