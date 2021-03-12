Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Value growth of wipes continued to rise by double digits in 2019, although growth rates continued to slow down. While wipes were introduced in Vietnam more than a decade ago, the category still accounted for the smallest share of value sales in Vietnam’s retail tissue and hygiene market in 2019. Baby wipes and general purpose wipes are the only wipes categories that posted more than negligible sales in 2019, and baby wipes was the main sales driver. Consumers consider baby wipes to be chemical f…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Healthy living standards and greater interest in hygiene are key factors driving growth of wipes in 2019

Government regulation and more careful inspection aims to reduce consumption of the rampant number of “fake” wipes imports that are considered unsafe

While Diana maintains a strong lead in wipes, local players and private label gain more traction in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

High tourism levels, greater demand for value-added products and higher use of e-commerce are among the many trends supporting tissue and hygiene growth in 2019

Diana and Saigon Paper maintain leading positions in 2019, while private label gains ground and smaller local companies are challenged to meet certification standards

Prospects for tissue and hygiene are positive as the market is expected to rapidly resume and improve upon the growth trajectory seen prior to COVID-19

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

…continued

