All news

Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Personal wipes continued to register growth in 2019, with sales driven by these products’ convenience and practicality. Baby wipes continued to account for the majority of the category’s sales thanks to these products’ much longer presence in the marketplace when compared with more recent offerings, such as general-purpose and intimate wipes. Within baby wipes, the emergence of local brands and private label ranges, for example from Carrefour, has played a key role in providing more affordable p…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263905-wipes-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-insulating-films-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-kenyaresearch-report-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Personal wipes benefiting from increasing penetration
Moist toilet wipes finding appeal among consumers with stronger purchasing power
Kimberly-Clark maintains its leading position thanks to a strong product portfolio
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Convenience and price shaping consumer preferences at the end of the review period
Further concentration expected in the competitive environment
Tissue and hygiene expected to record positive growth over the forecast period
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]yreports.com

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Checkweighing Machines Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Mettler-Toledo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, OCS Checkweighers, Ishida, Avery Weigh-Tronix

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Checkweighing Machines Market. Global Checkweighing Machines Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Checkweighing Machines […]
All news

Essential Oils for Livestock Market Share, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2025 | Olmix, Trouw Nutrition, Danisco

reporthive

Chicago, United States: The latest report from Report Hive Research says the Essential Oils for Livestock Market will grow with a stable CAGR for the coming years. The publication offers a glimpse into the historical market data and the milestones it has reached. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics to reflect the […]
All news

Global Online Sports Betting Market 2025: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager

anita_adroit

Introduction and Scope: Global Online Sports Betting Market This in depth investigative assessment report of Global Online Sports Betting Market is a strategic compilation of elaborate market factors and influencers that tend to direct growth progression along specific growth trajectory, resulting in both affluent growth returns as well as challenged progress which are vital elements in […]