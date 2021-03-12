All news

Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Baby wipes continued to foster overall growth in wipes during 2019. Despite the declining birth rate in Bulgaria, demand for baby wipes continued to increase significantly from a low base due to historically low per capita consumption. Moreover, the relatively affluent urban consumers who dominate demand for baby wipes increasingly demand convenience and hygiene while on the go due to their increasingly hectic lifestyles. Value growth is also being boosted by greater demand for more natural, fre…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263906-wipes-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-low-sugar-jam-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-kenyaby-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Baby wipes remains the major driver of sales in wipes
Consumers move towards value-added products with specialised positioning
More sophisticated products come to the fore as wipes become more common
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising spending supports demand as consumers become more sophisticated
International and local players battle for supremacy in a highly competitive industry
Cautious spending behaviour likely to emerge, although a swift recovery is possible
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Emergency Department Information System Industry Market Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

atul

Global “Emergency Department Information System Industry Market Market” report provides details of recent development status, trade regulations, import-export analysis, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players with business specifications, market sales, total revenues, and Price. The Emergency Department Information System […]
All news News

Maritime Safety Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Maritime Safety Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Maritime Safety market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news

Autoinjectors Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2030

atul

The Autoinjectors market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Autoinjectors Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Autoinjectors market for the assessment […]