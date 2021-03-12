Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Baby wipes accounts for around two thirds of the total retail value sales in wipes, with the attractiveness and versatility of these products meaning that they are often used in place of other more specialised wipes formats that can be used for the same consumption occasion. The products’ perception of not being harmful to the skin is a good differentiator, as is their capacity to quickly clean surfaces.

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes is the dominant product in the overall category

Private label the clear leader in wipes

Promotional strategies and understanding the occasions of consumption

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments

CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise

Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

