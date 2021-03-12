Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In line with EU policy, manufacturers of wipes in Italy were required in 2019 to contribute to waste management and remediation of their products, to reduce consumption of polluting disposable plastics. This policy plays in favour of the development of biodegradable and more natural products.
Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263908-wipes-in-italy
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laser-direct-imaging-ldi-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gingerols-market-report-manufacturers-2021-trends-industry-size-cagr-estimation-product-scope-different-key-regions-with-growth-rate-volume-forecast-to-2027-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Manufacturers focus on developing wipes with specific uses in 2019, and consumers begin to appreciate these more than general options
Sodalco Srl retains its lead of the competitive landscape in 2019, while Procter & Gamble Italia SpA offers the most popular wipe product, Swiffer
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth is limited in 2019, as both margins and expenditure decrease, with eco- friendly concerns shaping the landscape
Fater SpA retains its lead in 2019, offering well-established brands while focusing on deals and discounts as it expands its e-commerce presence
Growth for retail tissue and hygiene remains positive during the forecast period, however, away-from-home tissue and hygiene experiences a decline in growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/