Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019 convenience continued to play a major role in influencing demand for wipes among Swiss consumers, due to their hectic and busy lifestyles. As a result, products that are quick and easy to use, and which save time and effort, were in high demand. Consequently, home care and personal care wipes were highly popular and demonstrating strong growth. Wet wipes are considered particularly efficient, as they do not require special cleaner or cleansing solution, no tissues, paper towels, or rags,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263909-wipes-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-insulated-pvb-film-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-higher-education-admissions-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Convenience a key factor underpinning wipes’ performance in 2019, even trumping green credentials

More specialist products and intimate hygiene wipes see improved performance

Private label products strong in wipes due to comparable quality and performance at competitive prices

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Lifestyle factors boost some products, sustainability commands a premium in 2019

Private label offers strong competition due to lack of differentiation, proprietary hardware used to lock-in customers

Products offering convenience, confidence and functionality set to see healthy performance over forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105