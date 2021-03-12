Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite decreasing volume sales of home care wipes and floor cleaning systems, which are mature in the Netherlands, such cleaning wipes remained popular in 2019 due to their convenience and simple, disposable nature. Packaging innovations such as dispensers and measured amount sachets have proved popular with European consumers, in particular. Rising awareness about maintaining personal health and hygiene has also influenced consumers to focus more on the cleaning and dusting of their households…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263910-wipes-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-orthodontics-dental-consumables-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ready-to-drink-tea-and-coffee-professional-survey-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Eco brands maintain the popularity of household care wipes

Consumers demand wipes that are sustainable and have antibacterial qualities

Personal wipes sees positive growth through new product launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Steady growth in the face of decreasing consumers and environmental concerns

Demand for organic, natural and sustainable products increases

Positive growth for retail tissue and hygiene but the away-from-home side set to struggle

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105