Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Lifestyles in Austria are becoming more hectic and stressful. With men and women usually both working and sharing child and home care responsibilities, there is often little time to spend on leisure activities or personal pleasure. Thus, many Austrian consumers value products and solutions that give them a more convenient, quick and easy way of tackling of everyday chores. In many cases, wipes can provide an easy and convenient time-saving solution for daily tasks, including dusting, wiping of c…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

