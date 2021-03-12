All news

Global Wound Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Wound care saw sales negatively impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown, as enforced home seclusion resulted in a reduced incidence of the kind of minor injury commonly resulting from outdoor activities, particularly amongst children. Nonetheless, it should be noted that ongoing demand was supported by the use of sticking plasters/adhesive bandages for purposes other than wound care. Some people, for example, use sticking plasters to stick slices of ginger to their navels with the aim of preventing ca…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Wound Care in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth slows during lockdown, though multi-functionality provides some resilience
Novel format gains attention
Yunnan Baiyao Group retains the lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expanding consumer base for wound care
Continued trend towards e-commerce
Economic impact of lockdown threatens demand for value-added wound care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

All news

All news

All news News

