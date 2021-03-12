All news

Immunology Market Global Share, Size, Analysis, Segments, Growth Factor Research Report 2026

The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market”: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed Historical Overview
  • Consumer and Pricing Analysis
  • Market Dynamics of the Industry
  • In-depth Market Segmentation
  • Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value
  • Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors
  • R&D Status and Technology Overview
  • Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Major Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), and Others

By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography: North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries
    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions
    • Key Industry Developments
    • Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Immunology
  5. Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
      • Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)
      • Fusion Proteins
      • Immunosuppressants
      • Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication
      • Rheumatoid Arthritis
      • Psoriatic Arthritis
      • Plaque Psoriasis
      • Ankylosing Spondylitis
      • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
      • Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
      • Hospital Pharmacies
      • Retail Pharmacies
      • Online Pharmacies
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

