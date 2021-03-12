L3 Self-driving Vehicle Market worth $165 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

Analysis of the Global L3 Self-driving Vehicle Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global L3 Self-driving Vehicle market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global L3 Self-driving Vehicle Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

By Company

GM

Waymo

Ford

Daimler(Mercedes-Benz)

Geely(Volvo)

Toyota

BMW

Volkswagen Group(Audi)

Honda

SAIC

Nissan

BAIC

Lifan

The pricing strategy, marketing strategy, promotional strategy, and the distribution channel adopted by each of these companies is provided in the market report.

Segment by Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle ======== Segment by Application

Home Use