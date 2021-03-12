All news

Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Key Players, and Potential of Industry Till 2025

Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled “Medical Imaging Equipment” Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.

Objective of Studies:

  • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
  • To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Medical Imaging Equipment Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
  • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Medical Imaging Equipment Market size and future prospective.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
  • To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
  • To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

 

Detailed Table of Content:

 

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

  1. Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

4.2 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, Key Players

4.4 Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

  1. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

5.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

5.2.3 X-ray Equipment

5.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

5.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Orthopedics

5.3.4 Gynecology

5.3.5 Oncology

5.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

 



