All news

Next-generation Sequencing Market 2021 Size, Trends, Potential Growth Global Key Factors

sambitComments Off on Next-generation Sequencing Market 2021 Size, Trends, Potential Growth Global Key Factors

The global “next-generation sequencing” market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test
    • Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
    • New Product Launch
    • Startups with their Funding Overview
    • Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
  • Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
      • Products
        • Instruments & Software
        • Consumables
      • Services
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Diagnostics
      • Research
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Research Institutes
      • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
      • Contract Research Organization (CROs)
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

 

  • Comprehensive analysis of the Next-generation Sequencing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.
  • Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market

Neuromodulation Devices market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market

Rehabilitation Robots market

Subdural Electrode market

Schizophrenia Drugs market

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market

Electrophysiology Devices market

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market

Equine Health Market

https://expresskeeper.com/
sambit

Related Articles
All news

Global Robotic Bartender Market Size, Forecast Research Report 2026 By Barbotics, Party Robotics, Monsieur, Nino, Hammacher Schlemmer, Barsys, Makr Shakr

anita_adroit

The primary objective of the Global Robotic Bartender Market data for the affiliations is to give serious measure of the business’ market volume, industry share, provider data, thing pictures, thing portfolio, and others points that have an impact of the business space. There are 4 key portions campaigned in this report which incorporates competitor area, […]
All news Energy News Space

Angina Pectoris Market Report-Outlook, Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies and Forecast

ganesh

The research reports on Angina Pectoris Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Angina Pectoris Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Angina Pectoris Market report contains emerging players analyze […]
All news

Sodium Hydrosulphide Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Global Sodium Hydrosulphide Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2026. The study of the Sodium Hydrosulphide Market is known for providing a detailed […]