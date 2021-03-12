Optical Sorters Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2025

Analysis Report on Optical Sorters Market

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Optical Sorters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Overview

The Optical Sorters Market report provides analysis of the optical sorters market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, 2017 is considered as the base year, and data for 2016 has been provided as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the optical sorters market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (Units), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Australia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the optical sorters market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global optical sorters market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the component, type, end-use, and countries/regions are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Optical Sorters Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global optical sorters market provides a detailed cross-segment and cross-country analysis based on the different segments including component, type, and end-use. Based on the component, the optical sorters market is segmented into products and services. By type, the market is divided into the camera, laser, NIR, X-ray, combined, and others. In terms of end-use, the optical sorters market is classified into food processing, tobacco processing, waste recycling, mining, and others. Furthermore, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Optical Sorters Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Optical Sorters Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including TOMRA Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Satake Corporation, Key Technology, and Cumbria. These key players are looking to capture a larger market share by expanding their current optical sorters offerings in emerging economies. For instance, in May 2018, Satake Corporation launched FMSR Series optical sorters in Brazil for a wide range of applications. Two models, FMSR03-L (3 chutes) and FMSR02-L (2 chutes) use RGB technology to remove unwanted products, including irregular-shape defects and discoloration from small products such as coffee beans.

Global Optical Sorters Market Segmentation

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Component

Products

Services Consulting Repair and Maintenance Training



Global Optical Sorters Market, by Type

Camera

Laser

NIR

X-ray

Combined

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by End-use

Food Processing

Tobacco Processing

Waste recycling

Mining

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



