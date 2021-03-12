Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027 | FMI Report

Among all the routes that have been tried and tested for ensuring the accurate and systemic delivery of drugs, oral drug delivery is the most commonly used and trusted method for the administration of various pharmaceutical products. As it enables smooth delivery of drugs with various dosage forms, leading players in the pharmaceuticals industry are focusing on further improving features of oral drug delivery methods.

The demand for oral controlled release drug delivery solutions is growing tremendously owing to its benefits in delivering a drug in a skillful, measured, and controlled manner so as to ensure maximum adherence to the prescribed medication. Leading players in the oral controlled release drug delivery market are further experimenting with innovative drug release systems such as dissolution and diffusion controlled release systems and osmotically controlled release systems, to enhance the efficiency and predictability of their products.

Key players in the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market are focussing on capacity optimisation and technology partnerships, which ultimately increases contract development and manufacturing activities. Insights like this are the highlight of our new publication titled “Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).”

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4400

While examining this market in detail our analysts have observed that the oral controlled release drug delivery technology industry has a limited time of approximately five years to facilitate effectiveness of technology for sustenance. Industry experts have noted that the best strategy to secure more valuable next-generation reformulated products is a meaningful adoption of drug delivery systems through partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery companies.

Lack of sufficient investment opportunities in developing regions is keeping the market for oral controlled release drug delivery technologies limited to North America and Western Europe. Further, the launch of new chemical entities (NCE) is fuelling the need to develop innovative technologies at a low cost that can be readily adapted. Scaling up from the batch process is crucial and many times the prime reason for redundancy of technology.

Survey respondents’ inputs form a crucial part of our report

According to the technical support manager of BASF, “Targeted drug delivery, avoiding side effects and avoiding toxicity are key features fuelling the use of adequate polymeric excipients in the design and development of controlled release drugs.”

“International target markets such as Russia, CIS countries, India and China are growing at exponential rates owing to the heavy demand for CR technology,” states the Engineering Manager, Acino International AG.

The R & D Executive of Gattefosse further adds, “Particle engineering techniques such as melt extrusion, melt congealing, and spray atomisation are the biggest accelerators for developing controlled release drug delivery systems.”

Market sizing and forecasting

This report on the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market covers the market for drug delivery systems used to formulate controlled release drugs that are consumed orally. Increasing demand for reduced dosage, higher effectiveness through greater drug transport, higher action time and increased patient compliance to treatment schedules are factors fuelling the need for innovative controlled release technologies. The market size is measured in terms of value (US$) of oral controlled release formulations sold in a particular year. Accordingly, forecast factors have been developed to understand the adoption and growth rate for each of the individual technologies.

Interviews have also been conducted with top contract manufacturing organisations to understand the comparative adoption of various technologies across drug classes and the process considerations behind them. Our research includes in-depth secondary research and primary research including discussions with formulation scientists, process engineers, academic professors and physicians. While a top-down approach has been primarily used to assess the market numbers, a bottom-up approach on a country level has been conducted in order to triangulate the values.

Market Taxonomy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

By Drug Release System

Diffusion Controlled Release System

Dissolution Controlled Release System

Osmotically Controlled Release System

Dissolution & Diffusion Controlled Release System

Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release

Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid Dosage Forms

Semisolid

Liquid/Suspensions

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4400

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to conduct exhaustive interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research data along with Future Market Insights’ analysis contribute to the final data.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape

Transradial Closure Devices Market – According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand from hospitals, independent catheterization centers, and healthcare clinics will continue rising. Spurred by this, the global transradial closure devices market is set to grow by 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030.

In Vitro Fertilization Banking Services Market – The in vitro fertilization banking services market, despite undergoing a temporary period of lull due to COVID-19 outbreak, is likely to have an impressive growth trajectory between 2020 and 2030.

Cryopreservation for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market – According to analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), cryopreservation for IVF market surpassed a valuation of US$ 339 million in 2019. The market is set to reflect an impressive 10.2% CAGR through 2030.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com