Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Browse Complete Report [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089

Key questions answered in the Peritoneal Dialysis Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Peritoneal Dialysis market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Peritoneal Dialysis market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Peritoneal Dialysis market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Peritoneal Dialysis market?

Who are the key vendors in Peritoneal Dialysis market space?

What are the Peritoneal Dialysis market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asia Peritoneal Dialysis market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Peritoneal Dialysis market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Peritoneal Dialysis market?

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities & Trends

Key Insights

4.1. Global Prevalence of CKD (2016)

4.2. Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016)

4.3. Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017)

4.4. Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers

4.5. Number of Nephrologists (2016)

4.6. Number of Nephrologists by Continent (2016)

Global Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. CAPD

5.2.2. APD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1. Cyclers

5.3.2. Fluids

5.3.3. Others Accessories

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Home Health Care

5.4.2. Hospital & Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market

Neuromodulation Devices market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market

Rehabilitation Robots market

Subdural Electrode market

Schizophrenia Drugs market

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market

Electrophysiology Devices market

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market