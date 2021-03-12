Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Revenue, Growth Opportunities and Dynamic Business by 2025

Pneumatic conveying systems as versatile conveying systems have greatly evolved in the recent few years. These systems help in transferring a variety of dry or moist bulk materials in varied forms such as fatty, granules, and powders. With constant technological advances in the pneumatic conveying systems, advanced feeding systems have emerged that facilitate the transfer of materials from several feeding points to several delivery points. The vacuum pressure conveying and positive pressure conveying technology are the most popular types of pneumatic conveying systems.

A vacuum pneumatic conveying system is increasingly employed in situations where there is one delivery point and the feeding points are many. This system is characterized with a simple entry of products into the system. These types of systems always have blowers, containing a combination of gases, being placed at the end of the system. This helps in developing the partial vacuum required for conveying materials. As a result, excess pressure doesn’t develop, which essentially prevents the heating of the air present inside the systems. On the other hand, the use of pressure conveying systems makes sense if there are one feeding points and multiple delivery points. This is usually employed when bulk materials need to be transferred over long distances. In this case, the blower is always present at the beginning and the delivery mechanism of the bulk materials is quite simple. Since these materials are conveyed against the pressure, hence locks or pressure vessels are mandatory for the feeding of the products.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Overview

A pneumatic conveying system helps in transferring granules, powders, and other dry bulk materials across an enclosed vertical or horizontal conveying line. The required force for this transfer is provided a combination of flow of air or other gases and pressure differential generated by a fan or blower. Over mechanical conveying, pneumatic conveying offers a number of advantages such as flexibility to fit around an existing equipment, and consumes considerably less space. Moreover, unlike many mechanical conveyors, which are prone to expose the transferred material to dust, pneumatic conveying systems are total enclosed. Consequently, the demand in the global pneumatic conveying systems is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global market for pneumatic conveying systems is a detailed overview of the market in its current state, and based on the analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand for pneumatic conveying systems across the globe, it estimates the future scenario until 2025. In order to present an insight into the competitive landscape of the market, the report has tracked and analyzed recent developments such as expansions, contracts & agreements, and new product developments in the pneumatic conveying systems market. The section on company profiles in the report also provides details such as shares owned by respective key players and geographical presence.

The global pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology, operation, industry, and region. By technology, the market can be divided into vacuum pressure conveying, positive pressure conveying, and combination conveying. By operation, the market can be bifurcated into dense-phase or dilute-phase. By end-use industry, the market can be segmented into power generation, food and beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, plastic and rubber, and metals, minerals, and ceramics. Geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets for pneumatic conveying systems in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. For each of the segment, the report evaluates current valuation and estimates available revenue until 2024.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid industrialization in several emerging economies is the primary driver for this market, especially the industries of food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, which is currently touching new peaks. The report also expects the flourishing recycling and waste treatment industries, which are gaining from increased environmental concerns across the world, to positive reflect on pneumatic conveying systems market and augment the demand. Increasing demand from energy pneumatic conveying systems is another factor driving the growth rate.

In terms of technology, positive pressure conveying systems serve maximum demand, are they are high on efficiency and the system ranges from medium to high pressure. In terms of end-use industry, the food and beverage sector currently hold a larger share of the market, owing increasing disposable income in the emerging economies of India, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Several other manufacturing industries are also escalating the demand in order to increase their production and enhance quality.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific, which resides vast populations and has several thriving industries such as power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, are the most lucrative region currently. This region is expected to remain most profitable due to new governmental environment norms. North America and Europe are expected to remain moderate regional markets due to the lack of manufacturing units.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Zeppelin Systems GmbH, Hillenbrand Inc., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Nilfisk Group, and KC Green Holdings are identified by the report as some of the prominent players in global pneumatic conveying systems market. New product launches, contracts and agreements, and expansions are the preferred strategies of these companies to consolidate their position in the market.

